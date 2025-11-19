Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.2222.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLRS. UBS Group increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VLRS opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $735.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.The company had revenue of $42.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

