Crh Plc $CRH is ARS Investment Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 422,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares during the quarter. CRH makes up 2.8% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $38,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in CRH by 59.9% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 5.0% in the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 4.4% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $108.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.68. The company has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $121.99.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

