Critical Review: Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) vs. IPSEN (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) and IPSEN (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Hypermarcas pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. IPSEN pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Hypermarcas pays out 60.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hypermarcas and IPSEN”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hypermarcas $1.38 billion 2.34 $248.62 million $0.23 22.13 IPSEN $3.87 billion 3.22 $374.30 million N/A N/A

IPSEN has higher revenue and earnings than Hypermarcas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hypermarcas and IPSEN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hypermarcas 0 0 0 1 4.00 IPSEN 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Hypermarcas and IPSEN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hypermarcas 12.03% 6.99% 3.41% IPSEN N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Hypermarcas has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPSEN has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hypermarcas beats IPSEN on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hypermarcas

Hypera S.A. operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands. The company also provides sun protection and moisturizing skin care products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; similar products under the Doralgina, Dropy D, balance, Flavonid, histamin, NeoFresh, neolefrin, Neochemistry Vitamins, Neosorum, and Torsilax brand names; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Buscopan, Coristina D Pro, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and Neosaldina brands, as well as similar and generic drugs under the Neo Química brand. In addition, it offers nutritional and vitamin supplement products under the Tamarine, Vitasay, Biotônico Fontoura, and Zero-Cal brands; and generic medicines under the Hydroxyzine, Sodium Diclofenac, Dipyron, Ibuprofen, Losartan Potassium, Mal Dexchlorpheniramine, Naproxene, Paracetamol, Simethicon, Loratadine, Omeprazole, Tadalaphyl, and Desogestrel brand names. The company was formerly known as Hypermarcas S.A. and changed its name to Hypera S.A. in February 2018. Hypera S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About IPSEN

Ipsen S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. Its product pipeline comprises Cabometyx + Atezolizumab, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of second line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; lenalidomide and rituximab, and Taverik, which is in phase III for the treatment of second line follicular lymphoma; Bylvay, which is in phase III for the treatment of biliary atresia; Dysport, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic and episodic migraine; Fidrisertib, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; Elafibranor, which is in phase II for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis, as well as IPN60250; IPN10200, which is in phase II for the treatment of longer-acting neurotoxin aesthetics and therapeutics; IPN60210, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and IPN60260 for the treatment of Viral cholestatic disease and is in phase I clinical trial. The company also offers Somatuline, Decapeptyl, Cabometyx, Onivyde, Tazverik, and other oncology products; Dysport and other neurosciences products; and Bylvay, NutropinAq, Increlex, and Sohonos for rare diseases. The company was founded in 1929 and is based in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

