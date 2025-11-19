Curative Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CUBT) and Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Head to Head Contrast

Curative Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Free Report) and Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Curative Biotechnology and Legend Biotech”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Legend Biotech $909.05 million 5.97 -$177.03 million ($0.65) -45.26

Analyst Ratings

Curative Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Legend Biotech.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Curative Biotechnology and Legend Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curative Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Legend Biotech 1 1 10 0 2.75

Legend Biotech has a consensus price target of $72.10, indicating a potential upside of 145.07%. Given Legend Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Legend Biotech is more favorable than Curative Biotechnology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Legend Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Legend Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Curative Biotechnology and Legend Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Legend Biotech -26.37% -24.47% -15.02%

Volatility & Risk

Curative Biotechnology has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legend Biotech has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Legend Biotech beats Curative Biotechnology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curative Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Curative Biotechnology, Inc., a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies. The company has an agreement with Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics, Inc. to develop the COVID-19 vaccine. Curative Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM). The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous CAR-T product candidates targeting various cancers, including Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, gastric cancer, esophageal cancer, pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, small cell lung cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ciltacabtagene autoleucel. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

