CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,978 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 128,984 shares of company stock worth $29,617,023 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.55 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.70.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

