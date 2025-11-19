Devon Energy Corporation $DVN Shares Bought by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 120.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,225 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,681 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 241.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 350.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE:DVN opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $39.65.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.The business had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DVN

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.