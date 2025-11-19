Devon Energy Corporation $DVN Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,479 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.79.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

