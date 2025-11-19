Dodds Wealth LLC Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Dodds Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 605,415 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. China Renaissance raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.70.

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.4%

Amazon.com stock opened at $222.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.33 and its 200-day moving average is $221.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $1,113,284.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 498,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,931,933.22. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,984 shares of company stock valued at $29,617,023. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

