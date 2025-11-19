Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 164.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 372.5% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. New Street Research set a $103.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $101.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $119,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,769.40. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,208.48. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

