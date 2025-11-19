Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Stake Raised by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $123.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $130.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

