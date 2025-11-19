Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF $DJD

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 558,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,497,000 after buying an additional 44,850 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,224,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA DJD opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $360.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

