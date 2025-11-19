Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XHB. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $100.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.29. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $84.48 and a 12 month high of $126.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.05.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

