Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $XME

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,042,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,583.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 180,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 176,652 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,260,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,951,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,501,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.28. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $45.89 and a 52 week high of $111.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.18.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.