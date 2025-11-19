Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. $GRBK

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 91.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 16.3% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 546,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,359,000 after buying an additional 76,472 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 453,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,471,000 after purchasing an additional 164,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 41,083 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 334,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.57 and a 1 year high of $77.93.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Green Brick Partners’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

