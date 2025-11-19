Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. $GEL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,857 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Genesis Energy worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 236,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 94,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GEL opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 24.19%.The company had revenue of $414.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

