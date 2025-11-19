Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.73 Million in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Cisco Systems Inc. bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth approximately $173,493,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,824,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,284,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CoreWeave by 283.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after purchasing an additional 123,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth $15,073,000.

CRWV stock opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $187.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion and a PE ratio of -51.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.02.

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. CoreWeave’s revenue was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

CRWV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius raised CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on CoreWeave from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Melius Research set a $140.00 price target on CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.14.

In other CoreWeave news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $182,253,512.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 363,631 shares in the company, valued at $45,672,053.60. The trade was a 79.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total transaction of $105,295,658.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,329,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,497,020.44. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,615,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,590,906.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

