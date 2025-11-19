Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,952 Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 913.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,300,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,633 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 40.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,398,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,970 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5,891.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,373,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,024,000 after buying an additional 1,350,135 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth $29,139,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,162,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,499,000 after buying an additional 743,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

In other MGIC Investment news, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,009.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 961,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,054,918.19. This represents a 12.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 189,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,638.15. The trade was a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,203 shares of company stock worth $5,989,909. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. MGIC Investment Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $304.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.16 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.96% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 19.29%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

