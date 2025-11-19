Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for LXRX FY2028 Earnings

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $1.20 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.23.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.15. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 206.43% and a negative return on equity of 83.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 69,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 25,707 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 65,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 28,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

