EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

EVCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital set a $11.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on EverCommerce

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

In related news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 2,148,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,447,597.10. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $64,422.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,973,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,808,967.88. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders sold 229,200 shares of company stock worth $2,601,485. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in EverCommerce by 118.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 19.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 141.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $91,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of EVCM stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -808.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.05.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.