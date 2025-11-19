Evolent Health, Inc $EVH Stock Holdings Lessened by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,865 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 88.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its stake in Evolent Health by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 9,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Evolent Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health Stock Up 2.7%

EVH stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $443.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.58. Evolent Health, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EVH

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.