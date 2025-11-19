Evolent Health, Inc $EVH Stock Holdings Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,162,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202,866 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $13,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 88.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 82.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Evolent Health by 291.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter.

EVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

EVH opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Evolent Health, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $13.61.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

