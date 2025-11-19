Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.8571.

Get Exodus Movement alerts:

EXOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Exodus Movement from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Exodus Movement in a research report on Friday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exodus Movement from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Exodus Movement from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXOD

Exodus Movement Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of EXOD opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. Exodus Movement has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $117.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $454.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.11.

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Exodus Movement had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 79.42%.The business had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exodus Movement will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exodus Movement

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Exodus Movement in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exodus Movement during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exodus Movement during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exodus Movement during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Exodus Movement during the 1st quarter worth $262,000.

Exodus Movement Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exodus Movement, Inc develops blockchain asset investors platform to secure, exchange and manage wealth inside one application. The company was founded by Daniel Castagnoli and Jon Paul Richardson in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exodus Movement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exodus Movement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.