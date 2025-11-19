Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Purchased by Castellan Group

Castellan Group raised its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.5% of Castellan Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Castellan Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 175,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,873,000 after purchasing an additional 25,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.1%

XOM stock opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $501.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $123.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

