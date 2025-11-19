Fairway Wealth LLC Sells 105 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Fairway Wealth LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. PMV Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 359 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Seek First Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 2,680 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $675.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $632.05.

Microsoft Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $493.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $514.35 and its 200-day moving average is $498.33. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,402,668.08. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.