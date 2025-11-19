Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF $FELC Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FELC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the first quarter worth $72,976,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,146,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 4,506.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,226,000 after buying an additional 1,198,975 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,497,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,095,000 after buying an additional 703,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,295,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,662,000 after buying an additional 645,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FELC opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.36.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

