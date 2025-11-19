Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,346 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.0% of Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 69,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,327,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 16,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 132,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,098,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180,826 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. CLSA upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $267.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $277.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

