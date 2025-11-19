Financial Analysis: Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) versus Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) and Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Similarweb and Betawave, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Similarweb 1 1 9 0 2.73 Betawave 0 0 0 0 0.00

Similarweb currently has a consensus target price of $13.38, suggesting a potential upside of 87.64%. Given Similarweb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Similarweb is more favorable than Betawave.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

57.6% of Similarweb shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Similarweb and Betawave”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Similarweb $275.43 million 2.20 -$11.46 million ($0.37) -19.26 Betawave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Betawave has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Similarweb.

Profitability

This table compares Similarweb and Betawave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Similarweb -11.20% -78.25% -8.04% Betawave N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Similarweb beats Betawave on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies. It also provides sales intelligence solutions for its customers to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers to generate leads quickly; and shopper intelligence solutions for its customers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process. In addition, the company offers investor intelligence solutions for its customers to access an end-to-end view of market, sector, and company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities; forecast market performance; and perform due diligence. Further, it provides data-as-a-service and advisory services. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, consumer finance, consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, business-to-business software, payment processors, travel, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Givatayim, Israel.

About Betawave

Betawave Corporation provides online advertising services for a portfolio of websites. It delivers advertising to audiences of highly-engaged users. The company has a network of websites in three online categories: immersive casual gaming, virtual world, and social play and entertainment. It specializes in helping brand marketers reach the attentive audiences on various Web sites through ad formats. It serves advertisers in various categories, including consumer packaged goods, entertainment, consumer electronics and software, and retail. The company's advertising in the publisher sites includes direct sales category comprising IAB graphical advertising and rich media/immersive advertising; and remnant inventory category, which are advertising inventory on a website that is not sold directly to an advertiser. It sells its inventory and marketing services through a sales and marketing organization in the United States. The company was formerly known as GoFish Corporation and changed its name to Betawave Corporation in January 2009. Betawave Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in San Francisco, California.

