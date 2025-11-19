First Interstate Bank Lowers Stake in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

First Interstate Bank cut its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,960 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.3% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 29.9% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 126 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $595.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $682.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Arete boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho set a $640.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Arete Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $710.00 to $730.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.05.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $493.79 on Wednesday. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $514.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

