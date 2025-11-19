FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS Holdings Cut by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get FirstCash alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at $55,340,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1,350.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 250,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,907,000 after acquiring an additional 233,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,344,000 after purchasing an additional 99,361 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 525.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after buying an additional 56,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter worth approximately $6,206,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rick L. Wessel sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $4,315,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 901,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,673,152.06. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $638,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 93,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,937,035.88. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock worth $6,324,230 in the last 90 days. 14.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $155.57 on Wednesday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.24 and a fifty-two week high of $166.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.66.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.35. FirstCash had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.61%.The business had revenue of $904.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

FirstCash announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.