FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Get FiscalNote alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOTE shares. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of FiscalNote in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut FiscalNote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of FiscalNote in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on FiscalNote

FiscalNote Stock Performance

Shares of NOTE stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. FiscalNote has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.83 million. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 75.96% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. FiscalNote has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FiscalNote will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOTE. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 4,900.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of FiscalNote by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in FiscalNote in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FiscalNote during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About FiscalNote

(Get Free Report)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.