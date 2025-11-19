FLC Capital Advisors Sells 1,782 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.3% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $16,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $267.44 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $277.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

