Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,973 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $1,113,284.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 498,182 shares in the company, valued at $115,931,933.22. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,984 shares of company stock worth $29,617,023. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HSBC raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. New Street Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.