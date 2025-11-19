Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,923 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,939,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.1% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 135,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,979,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,687,000 after buying an additional 2,058,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 299.07%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

