Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,969 CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWV. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth $61,000.

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In other news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $24,629,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chen Goldberg sold 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,247,454.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,401.76. This trade represents a 37.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 33,615,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,590,906 over the last ninety days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on CoreWeave from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Arete upgraded CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

CoreWeave Stock Down 0.6%

CRWV opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion and a PE ratio of -51.66. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $187.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share. CoreWeave’s quarterly revenue was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Featured Articles

