Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,393 iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF $LRGF

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 930.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 753,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,625,000 after buying an additional 680,613 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 467.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 453,678 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,975,000. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,742,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,773,000 after purchasing an additional 149,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obsido Oy bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,774,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

LRGF stock opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.67. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $71.07.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.