Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $90,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,206,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,777,000 after purchasing an additional 678,028 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,192,000 after buying an additional 567,571 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,579,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,751,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,571,000 after buying an additional 216,119 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE PRU opened at $102.73 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.18%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, Chairman Charles F. Lowrey sold 48,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $5,172,331.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 165,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,779,917.96. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

