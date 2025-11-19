Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Financial Life Planners increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Kane Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.8% during the second quarter. Kane Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.93.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $201.23 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.04 and a 1-year high of $211.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

