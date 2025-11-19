Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,096 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 99.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CVS Health by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 418.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.41.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $85.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 700.00%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

