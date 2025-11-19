Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 12,401 Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF $MUST

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 123,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $241,000.

MUST opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22.

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

