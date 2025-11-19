Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 256 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $637.37 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $443.21 and a twelve month high of $785.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $676.02 and its 200-day moving average is $685.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. Phillip Securities raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $640.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.86.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

