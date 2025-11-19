Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,846 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 42.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,368,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Celsius by 1,993.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 221,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,827,812.50. This trade represents a 15.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hal Kravitz bought 10,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.24 per share, with a total value of $452,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 216,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,778,490.28. This represents a 4.85% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,975. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.82.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $725.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.68 million. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

