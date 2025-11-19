Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,224 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 119.3% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,036 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $284,319.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 275,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,345.42. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,715,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 759,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,887,707.50. This represents a 11.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,279,080. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SOFI opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $32.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 19.29%.The company had revenue of $949.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded SoFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

