Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,630 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 105,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 579.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 79,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 67,679 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.58.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.53. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.90%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.