Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCV

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,593,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 844,313 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,557,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,282,000 after purchasing an additional 118,708 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.0% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,132 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,831,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,871,000 after purchasing an additional 232,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,658,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,411,000 after purchasing an additional 132,583 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.0643 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

