Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1,366.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,498,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,090 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,768,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $18,470,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 648,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,176,000 after acquiring an additional 137,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $13,417,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $121.43 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

