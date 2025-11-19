Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,046 Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 309.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 117.5% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.48. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $57.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PPC

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Free Report)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.