Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 83.78%.

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Daiwa America cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

