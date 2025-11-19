Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,450 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 361.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 61.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 452,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 172,196 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other Marathon Digital news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $478,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,755,789 shares in the company, valued at $65,275,612.82. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Zabi Nowaid sold 25,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $398,543.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 723,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,476,168.32. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,361 shares of company stock worth $3,130,259. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 6.40. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $252.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.58 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 85.02%. Analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

