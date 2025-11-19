Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,759,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,583,417,000 after buying an additional 2,096,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,526,000 after acquiring an additional 27,256 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,096,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $913,154,000 after acquiring an additional 43,695 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,202,000 after acquiring an additional 756,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,307,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,698,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.75.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $252.16 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.55 and a 52-week high of $341.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.62.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

