Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Celestica by 362.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,122,000 after buying an additional 1,453,473 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth about $96,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 405.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 731,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,684,000 after acquiring an additional 587,145 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,077,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,691,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLS opened at $300.53 on Wednesday. Celestica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $363.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. Celestica had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. New Street Research set a $400.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,020. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

